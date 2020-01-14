Gregg County led the way as several area jurisdictions faced double-digit drops in sales tax disbursements from the state this month. In a mixed-bag report from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, some cities saw minor increases, while one got news of a 70.5% increase.
The sharpest decline in disbursements for the area occurred in Gregg County, dropping 21.11% from about $1.43 million a year ago to about $1.13 million this month for transactions taking place in unincorporated areas.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt was unavailable for comment Tuesday.
Sales tax disbursements for the city of Tatum, however, increased by 70.5% to $27,658 from $16,221 a year ago January, according to Hegar. Tatum Mayor Clay Lassen was unavailable for comment Tuesday.
Kilgore was close behind Gregg County at 18.81%, from $762,703 to $619,186, according to Hegar’s office.
“I reviewed sales tax numbers,” Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck said in a voicemail. “This is still within our current budget projections, and we are obviously monitoring (the figures). It does appear that we are seeing some retraction in the local economy related to oil and gas.”
Hegar said he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $763.8 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 4% higher than a year ago. The allocations are based on sales taxes made by businesses that report monthly.
Longview reported a modest increase of 4.62%, seeing its disbursements rise from $2.62 million a year ago to about $2.75 million this month.
City spokesman Shawn Hara said in a statement that he is pleased with the numbers.
“Longview again had encouraging news on sales tax revenue,” Hara said. “So far this fiscal year, which for us is October through September, we are in positive territory each month, and we are tracking pretty close to our initial estimates.
“Hopefully, that trend continues into next month, which is the largest sales tax month of the year for us, as it is based on December activity,” Hara said.
Gladewater saw a 24.22% increase from $72,128 to $89,598 and Hallsville’s disbursements increased 15.52% from $53,093 to $61,338.
Carthage saw a modest climb of 4.72% from $371,421 to $388,959 this month.
Cities facing declines included White Oak at 18.8%, Overton at 11.9%, Marshall at 10.9%, Tyler at 6.09% and Gilmer at 3.19%.