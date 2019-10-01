From Staff Reports
Gregg County began its “come-and-go” learner sessions Tuesday for its new voting machine system.
Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said the sessions allow voters time to practice with the new Verity Duo Voting system the county purchased last month for $1.12 million.
Three more sessions are planned:
Thursday: Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844
Tuesday: Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Oct. 10: Greggton Community Center, 3211 W. Marshall Ave.
All sessions will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The machines will be used in the Nov. 5 state constitutional amendment elections.
A video demonstration is available at news-journal.com. Find it by clicking on “Multimedia” and then “Videos” and scrolling down to the link.