The troops are out, with Gregg County Republicans and Democrats both mounting voter registration drives on competing missions to either keep Texas red in 2020 or giving the longtime dominant party the blues.
“We want everyone to vote,” said Ana Walker, who focuses on fighting voter suppression and civil rights for the Democratic Women of East Texas. “If you’re 18 and you’re a citizen, we want you to have that ability to cast a ballot.”
Walker glanced off a Democratic anthem of the past few election cycles — that if all the eligible Texans vote, the state would have fallen to the Democrats years ago.
But that’s an untested theory, and local Republicans say they also are working to increase turnout — in key demographics — for the presidential election that’s 439 days ahead.
The Republican Women of Gregg County last week sent an email touting “state-of-the-art voter contact software” guiding them on door-to door voter registration activities.
Gregg County Republican Chairman Tracy Vincent said the party has been organizing door-knocking activities since February.
“We’re trying to be layer-focused, but also cast that net to get anybody we can get,” Vincent said Wednesday, describing the software provided by the state and national GOP that identifies Republican-voting households. “We have software that works off our cellphones, that helps us track all of that.”
He added, though, if a street has nine homes and five are tagged as Republican, the door-knockers are going to hit every house on the street, regardless.
Vincent said local Republicans are organizing a deputy voter registrar class for Sept. 19, in preparation for a statewide Day of Action to swell the voter rolls on Sept. 21.
“That’s going to be block walking. That’s going to be texting. It’s going to be phoning,” he said. “That’s going to be several different markets.”
Walker said local Democrats have held a “senior registration day” at Longview High School.
“And we want to get back to the others, as well,” she added. “We’ll come to the school; we’ll come to your church. We’ll come to your event and register voters. ... I’ve been really gratified and amazed at the young people that are coming up here, locally.”
Vincent outlined three fronts in the state and national GOP outreach plan: reaching established Republicans, talking to new arrivals to the Lone Star State and attracting young voters.
“We’re starting a Young Republicans Club and a Young Spanish Club and a Republican Women of Rusk County,” Vincent said. “We’re expanding; business is growing.”
Neither party members could provide numbers of people registered by local volunteers. But both said their drives extend beyond Gregg into neighboring counties.
“We’re hitting every ZIP code,” Vincent said. “We’re hitting every precinct, and we’re holding voter registration drives with actual businesses that welcome us. I just know that we’re registering a lot of folks.”
Members of both parties have equipped themselves for the task ahead, taking the free class to become voter registrars.
Walker said Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy is ready to train people to become registrars.
“She trained us,” Walker said of Nealy. “And people that want to become voter registrars just need to go up to the office.”
Nealy, who bemoans low voter turnouts most cycles, encouraged people to register now rather than when the winter rush arrives and the March primaries approach.
“We expect that January, we’ll get a big rush, because the cutoff will be in February for the primary,” she said Wednesday. “If you’re not registered, get registered now because you don’t want to wait for the rush at the last minute.”
The 2020 ballot, with a sizable field of Democrats lining up against Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and with the presidential decision at its top, should attract a healthy turnout in Texas.
“It’s a referendum, of course, on President Trump,” said Harvey Kronberg, publisher of the decadeslong Texas political journal The Quorum Report. “And Cornyn has essentially pledged his troth to Trump. ... The Democratic National Committee has field offices in all important areas specifically to get people registered.”
Demographic trends don’t appear to favor Republicans, with early census data showing traditionally Democratic minorities swelling the state.
“No Republican can be president without Texas’ electoral votes,” Kronberg said, noting Democratic victories in the midterm election last fall and the 8 million-voter turnout. “If there had been another million voters, (Texas) possibly could have gone Democrat. If we get around 9, 9.5 million in the next election, Republicans simply run out of votes.”
That line about Republicans losing the White House if they lose Texas was spoken last week by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas. GOP U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said it at The Butcher Shop in Longview last year as he fought for every vote in a surprisingly narrow, 3-point win over Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke.
Kronberg added that at least one thing is different about Texas this cycle.
“This is the first election in 20 years where money is coming into Texas,” he said. “The RNC is dramatically out (fund)raising the Democratic National Committee.”
It remains to be seen if the president provides a boost for Texas Republicans or a drag.
“He was certainly a drag in this last election,” Kronberg said, referring to the 2018 midterm elections.