Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Thursday tapped East Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes to lead the State Affairs Committee in the Texas Senate.
The appointment is a promotion for the Mineola Republican, who served as vice chairman of the committee during the 86th legislative session that ended Memorial Day.
State Affairs is tasked with leadership on several topics including conduct of elections, oversight of public pensions and the operations of state and local government.
"I am honored to serve as chair of the Senate State Affairs Committee and am grateful to Lt. Gov. Patrick for the confidence he has placed in me," Hughes said a written statement. "The State Affairs Committee deals with some of the most important and most difficult questions facing the people of Texas."
The appointment takes effect Oct. 1.
Hughes succeeds Republican Sen. Joan Huffman of Houston, who has been named chairwoman of the Senate Redistricting Committee.
Hughes is in his second term in the Upper Chamber, having previously served seven terms in the Texas House of Representatives. He represents 16 Northeast Texas counties including Gregg, Harrison, Upshur, Panola, Rusk, Marion, Morris, Cass, Camp and Smith counties.
Hughes did not immediately respond to a request for comment and to say whether he will remain chairman of the Senate Administration Committee that he led in the recent legislative session in Austin.