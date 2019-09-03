A Longview man who works as a teacher for Jefferson ISD was arrested by Garland police Friday on a charge of sexual assault of a child, according to Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau on Tuesday.
“Jefferson ISD officials became aware on Friday that Jefferson Junior High School social studies teacher Lance Reese was arrested at his home in Longview by the Garland Police Department,” Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said Tuesday.
Barineau said Reese, 31, was released on a $25,000 bond.
“We assume the alleged incident occurred in the Garland area,” Barnwell said.
Barnwell said the district did not know the details of the allegation.
“However, until this situation is resolved by law enforcement and/or the legal system, this teacher has been administratively suspended by the district,” he said.
Barnwell said the suspension was effective Friday.
He also said the district notified the parents of Reese’s students.
“A letter has been sent to the parents/guardians of this teacher’s students to inform them of this situation and to ensure them that we will continue to do everything we can to keep our kids safe and educate them at the highest possible level,” Barnwell said.
He said the district is seeking a replacement for Reese in the classroom.
Barnwell encouraged anyone with questions or concerns or any information the district should know to call the district at (903) 665-2461.