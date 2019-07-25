Celebrants at a worship service today celebrating the life of a Gregg County judicial and political pioneer need only look over the minister’s shoulder to see that Senior District Judge William C. Martin III was much more than a judge.
He carved the wooden Celtic cross behind the pulpit, and he forged the metal circle adorning it.
“He was not just a black-robed judge,” said Ebb Mobley III, a Longview attorney who met Martin five decades ago as Martin was winning election to the Gregg County Court of Domestic Relations.
Martin — whose life will be remembered in an 11 a.m. service today at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Longview, where he was an elder — practiced law for 50 years, all but 10 of that as a judge.
He also was an amateur blacksmith, Army paratrooper, a black-powder rifle maker, a Mason, supporter of Scottish Rite Hospital and a legislative mover.
“He was very, very effective and active in statewide legislation for years,” Mobley said, describing child custody and no-fault divorce legislation in which Martin had a hand.
Upon winning election to the domestic specialty court — and becoming the first Republican elected countywide in the process — Martin worked with lawmakers to transform the limited-jurisdiction court into today’s 307th District Court, also known as the Family Court with jurisdiction equal to any other state district court.
Longview High School’s first National Merit Scholar in 1957, Martin earned his jurisprudence (law) degree from the University of Texas at Austin. He fulfilled an Army commission as an infantry officer and earned a Commendation Medal while qualifying as a parachutist.
Martin concluded his military service with the Texas National Guard in 1971, having helped form the 71st infantry Brigade as a battalion staff officer and serving as one of the unit’s first static line jumpmasters.
The Longview native also was the first wave of the red Republican tide that slowly swept Gregg County beginning with his 1971 election to his first of five terms on the local bench.
“Nowadays, everyone’s a Republican,” Mobley said. “And William was the lone Republican in the courthouse for years. Twenty years later, I think everyone (in the courthouse) is a Republican.”
Martin died July 14, a day before his 81st birthday. Among survivors, he leaves his wife of 58 years, Janet; their children, Melissa Marie Martin and Charlie William Martin; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cremation of his remains was under the direction of Rader Funeral Home, with a cenotaph planned for Memory Park Cemetery.
“He was always very professional,” 307th District Judge Tim Womack said. “And he was very smart, extremely smart. And you look back on the fact that I’m only the third judge to sit on this court, and he was the one who started it all and set a high standard in the course of it all.”
Martin was a presiding judge for 20 years before serving as a visiting judge another decade. He then became a special master for three or four years, presiding over child custody termination cases in several counties in Northeast Texas.
“He in general, quite frankly, helped drag Gregg County into the 20th century with the treatment of juveniles,” Womack said, recalling a now-legend of Martin pressuring the county to build a juvenile detention facility so young people no longer would be jailed in the adult lockup. “He kicked and screamed till they finally built that facility (off East Marshall Avenue).”
Martin would insist that all young suspects in his court be able to see over his bench even if they needed a special stand.
“It speaks to his fairness,” said retired Gregg County District Clerk Barbara Duncan, who clerked for Martin in his third-floor courtroom. “It says he did not want to be put on a level that was higher than he was. He wanted them to feel part of the court system. He didn’t want them to feel ‘below.’’’
Guy Harrison, a longtime Martin friend and former state bar president, praised Martin’s impact on the local judiciary.
“He completely changed it,” Harrison said, referring specifically to the old Court of Domestic Relations. “He changed that court and got the legislature to make it into a full-jurisdiction district court. He changed the entire way the court was looked at, both publicly and by the lawyers. It was always viewed as a lesser court, and after Judge Martin took it over it became clear that that court was as important as any issues that are handled in district court. Judge Martin was very important to the way family law is viewed and came into being across the state.”
Steve Crane, a fellow member with Martin of St. Andrew Presbyterian and a leader of local Democrats, said he and Martin saw eye-to-eye despite their different political affiliations.
“He was an amazing man, he really was,” Crane said. “The judge and I were politically opposites, but on many, many occasions we stood arm in arm on issues. ... If it were not for Judge Martin, we wouldn’t have the Longview Office of Legal Services (providing legal help to women needing representation).”
Thursdays usually are heavy docket days in the Family District Court. Not today, Judge Womack has ruled.
“We will be recessing court at 10:30 (a.m.) so I and our family law lawyers can attend the service and be there,” Womack said. “We all plan on being there. He was a fine man.”