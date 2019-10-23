Kilgore College will host the first “Kil-GORE College Horror Movie Festival” from Friday to Tuesday at Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
Admission for the entire festival, which is open to the public, is $10 per person with single movie passes available for $2 per person.
Attendees who bring a donation for the KC Student Food Pantry will receive a single movie pass.
Movie dates/times are “Psycho” at 7:30 p.m. Friday; “Nightmare on Elm Street” at 8 p.m. Saturday; “Hocus Pocus” at 2 p.m. Sunday; “Beetlejuice” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday; “Scream” at 7:30 p.m. Monday; and “Get Out” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.