KILGORE — Taxpayers in the Kilgore ISD will see an average savings of nearly $84 on their tax bill this year after school trustees on Monday approved a $36.9 million budget for the new school year and lowered their tax rate.
The rate adopted unanimously Monday was almost a dime lower than this past year's rate, which, carried to the last decimal, was $1.3092 per $100 of valuation.
The new rate is $1.2132 per $100 of valuation.
It will draw a tax bill of $1,213.20 on a $100,000 home before any exemptions are claimed.
Finance Director Revard Pfeffer said the new rate will bring savings of $83.66 on the average home, which in Kilgore ISD is worth $119,518.
While total spending is $36.9 million, the district's revenue will be slightly more than $38 million.
"Honestly, I would almost call this a balanced budget," Pfeffer said. "We're still setting aside $1 million."
The district is socking away funds in case they are needed from its appeal of a 6th Court of Appeals ruling in February that sided with taxpayers who were denied the once-optional homestead exemption. Estimates from the 2015 lawsuit set the potential liability at around $2.3 million.
Salaries and benefits rise $1.4 million in the new spending plan, thanks to the recent legislative session when lawmakers put $5 billion toward lowering school property tax rates and budgeted another $6.5 billion for total public education spending.
Kilgore teachers in their first four years of service will receive $4,000 pay raises. Those with five to 20 years of experience will receive $5,000, and service beyond 20 years and up to 27 years will earn $4,500 more in the coming year.
"The biggest change this year from prior years is going to be in our state revenue," he said, reporting $19.8 million in state revenue. "For the first time in many years, state revenue is going to exceed local revenue. ... There's some question in my mind whether the system they've got in place is sustainable."
Some of the new state money, from House Bill 3, or the school finance bill, also will go toward at least one new bus, to reroof Chandler Elementary School and for a master plan for the district's air conditioning network, he said.
HB 3, passed in the 86th legislative session that ended in May, increased funds to school districts but mandated they spend part of the funds on salary increases and lower the tax rate.
Separate, standalone budgets in the plan include a $2.3 million food service budget, which breaks even.
Debt, mostly from a bond election that built several campuses on the city's southern tip and renovated other campuses, will require $3.9 million. But that debt account will draw $4.5 million, and Pfeffer said he is looking for avenues to pay off principal early. The debt extends to 2038.
"Last year, we paid off $2 million in excess," he said, noting that saved more than $1 million off the final amount.
No taxpayers spoke during a public hearing before trustees were unanimous in approving the budget and tax rate.