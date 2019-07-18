A 42-year-old Kilgore man might serve prison time until he's 112.
District Judge Scott Novy stacked a total of 70 years' worth of sentences on Antonio M. San Juan, after a Gregg County jury convicted him on two counts of sexually violating a child.
Jurors found San Juan guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact, sentencing him to 50 years on the assault conviction and another 20 years on the indecency conviction.
After the verdict, Novy ordered that both sentences be served consecutively, according to the Gregg County District's Clerk's Office.
Prosecutors said both offenses on which he was found guilty occurred in 2014 and involved a girl under the age of 14.
The jury found him not guilty of an allegation of aggravated sexual assault of a child from 2011.