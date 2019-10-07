Light the Night Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness is set for 5 to 7 p.m. today at Texas Oncology, 1300 N. Fourth St. in Longview. The event is free and open to the public.
The event, sponsored by Longview Regional Medical Center and Texas Oncology, will feature speakers discussing breast cancer awareness, booths, vendors, a photo booth, food trucks, and a pink glow stick and balloon glow.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month across the U.S.
The annual campaign aims to increase awareness and help raise funds to fight the disease.