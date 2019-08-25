The granddaughter of a Los Angeles advocate for fair housing and job training is asking her Longview neighbors to “show up,” forming a grassroots organization to examine all areas of local life.
All Rise, the name small-business owner Cierra Evans gave to a movement that recently held its first public meeting, seeks to engage young people in conversations, projects and hands-on community organizing.
“The true goal of All Rise is to get youth involved,” she said. “We have to stand up. ... A lot of people are so fearful of things in our community that they don’t show up sometimes.”
Evans showed up last spring, challenging District 6 Longview Councilman Steve Pirtle for his post. The incumbent prevailed, but the same motives that fueled that step spurred Evans to form All Rise.
The group, co-chaired by University of Texas at Tyler political science student Kierra Green, hosted its first event Aug. 17 at the Longview Community Center.
About 20 or 25 people attended that All Rise inaugural, where Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy provided information on voting and voter registration, the El Paso Walmart shooting was discussed and human and civil rights issues were a focus of conversation.
Evans’ vision for All Rise emphasizes that first word “all.” During an interview, Evans returned several times to the phrase “all-inclusive.”
She said she hopes monthly All Rise meetings will be happening soon, with the group choosing community projects and setting goals.
“In this next couple of weeks, we’re going to be looking at what those will look like,” she said, asking for “ ... people to rise up, to come up to speak, to be present and not only to be present but to make calls or send emails.”
She said she wants members to attend local city council, county commissioner and school board meetings, where many decisions made today have long-range effects.
“So the generation that’s going to be affected ... needs to be aware of what’s happening,” she said. “Show up at city council, know what the (county) commissioners court is.”
Evans said the group might hold a debate watch when Democratic candidates have future face-offs. In another election cycle, the group could watch the Republican candidates debate.
All Rise is nonpartisan, and it seeks members of all ethnicities, Evans said.
“It’s all-inclusive,” she said. “And we don’t want to leave anyone out — I love my Republicans. ... I’m a Democrat, but I’m conservative, too.”
Evans also said she wants All Rise to include people from both sides of U.S. 80/Marshall Avenue, the city’s default line for predominantly white and minority populations.
“We are trying to connect one Longview,” she said.
The 30-year-old says the focus is on Longview’s young adults, to engage with a community too many simply desert their hometown for urban areas.
She comes by her passion for community organizing honestly. Evans’ grandmother, the late Nora King, was a longtime president of the Nickerson Gardens Resident Management Corp. in Los Angeles, serving as a liaison between residents of the largest low-income housing project west of the Mississippi and the L.A. City Council.
“We don’t want people to leave Longview to get what they need and then come back to Longview to retire,” she said. “So many people want to stay; I know a lot of people want to stay. Believe it or not, our generation wants that kind of comfort.”
The young members will be reaching out to their parents’ generation, though, once it’s up and rolling.
“Then we can become connected to the older generation — and just how to help them,” she said. “Then we can advocate for their needs and ours. We don’t want anyone to be left out.”