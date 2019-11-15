Longview police on Friday arrested the suspect sought in the Sunday evening shooting near Lake Cherokee, according to Gregg County Jail records.
Hubert Earl Kindle, 34, of Longview was being held Friday on a $150,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records showed. Longview police arrested him at 12:23 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Gilmer Road.
Gregg County Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb on Thursday evening reported the sheriff's office identified the two women who were with Kindle at the time of the shooting and were considered persons of interest.
Sheriff's deputies were called to Barracuda’s convenience store on Texas 149 across from Lake Cherokee at 5:44 p.m. Sunday after a shooting. The suspect had fled the scene before authorities arrived.
One victim was taken with unknown injuries to a Longview hospital, Tubb said Sunday.