Longview police arrested a 42-year-old man Friday and charged him with biting and spitting on an officer, along with other offenses, according to a report.
Jimmy Rontrail Sanders of Longview remained in Gregg County Jail on Tuesday on $48,000 in bonds on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport, assault on a peace officer/judge and harassment of a public servant, jail records show.
Police arrested Sanders after responding Friday afternoon to a convenience store in the 1200 block of McCann Road for an assault, the report said. Sanders had a cut above his right eye and claimed someone hit him with a brick.
Sanders refused medical treatment, and officers asked him to leave the premises, the report said. Officers decided to arrest him on a charge of public intoxication because they deemed him a danger to himself and others.
After being placed into custody, Sanders prevented officers from searching his pockets and resisted their efforts to take him to the emergency room at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, the report said.
After medical staff cleared him, officers placed him in handcuffs, and he bit an officer on the arm, according to the report. After jail staff placed him in restraints, he spat in the officer's face, the report said.