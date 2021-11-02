Physicians and healthcare professionals gathered Tuesday at Longview Regional Medical Center to celebrate the grand opening of their new $4.4 million electrophysiology lab, where minimally invasive techniques will be practiced.
Across the 7,000-square-foot lab, state-of-the-art technology offers safe, efficient and minimally invasive techniques to diagnose and treat patients’ cardiovascular conditions, including irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias.
Steve Gordon, CEO of Longview Regional Hospital, gave opening remarks before a ribbon cutting ceremony was held. The continued growth of the Heart and Vascular Institute marked the addition of the third cardiac procedure lab at Longview Regional.
“In truth, this is a project that started a little over 35 years ago. We had two cardiologists here in Longview who had a vision. They had a vision that the citizens of Longview should not have to travel to receive the highest level of cardiac care,” Gordon said.
Gordon said one of those cardiologists was Dr. Roderick Henry, interventional cardiologist for Longview Regional Hospital, who was in attendance, and Dr. Charles Newkirk, who was not present, launched the practice and set a standard of excellence.
After the practice added a number of cardiologists to its team, momentum in Longview began to grow.
Since then, Longview Regional has accomplished many milestones in the city of Longview, including being the first hospital in East Texas to provide beating heart surgery in 2011, making life-saving heart surgery possible for higher risk patients.
With its many accomplishments, the Heart and Vascular Institute’s expansion will offer more enhancement to Longview Regional Medical Center’s cardiac services.
“These physicians, these providers, have committed their careers to providing excellent cardiac care and putting the patient at the center of everything that we do,” Gordon said. “This investment today, in our third cardiac procedure lab that we celebrate, is the next step in continuing to fulfill that commitment that started right here 35 years ago, to the highest quality cardiac care in Longview."
Dr. Jonathan Greifenkamp, Longview Regional Medical Center interventional cardiologist, said it’s an honor to provide care to a community that raised him.
“My parents didn’t have to travel to Dallas or Houston to get that care,” said Greifenkamp, adding that will continue as highly trained cardiologists team up and work together and not individually.
“We have these niches that each one of us specialize in so that we’re providing top-tier, top-level care in a community of this size. The only thing you have to travel for is a heart transplant. Everything else, we can provide here and provide at a high level, and that’s because of the commitment from our physicians, from our hospital administrations, from our cath lab team, our radiology techs, our nurses,” he said.
Henry, interventional cardiologist for the hospital, said large patient care areas have also been added to the expansion to be able to provide better care for patients who go in for cardiac care.
Previously, Henry said where the new lab is now used to serve only as a place for patients to get EKG tests, get blood drawn and to get paperwork done before registering before procedures. But now, he said it's a place that offers intensive patient care, before and after procedures in the cardiac care area.
"We're seeing an upgrade in all of the imaging that we're doing in the cardiac catherization lab, that allows us to do procedures with greater precision and accuracy and greater safety to the patients," he said.
Henry added that previously, pre-op and post-procedure care was done downstairs in the same-day surgery area, which was in an area among other patients.
"It was not as convenient for family members, not as easy for the patients, so it's just made the whole process smoother and more efficient," Henry said.
He said the result of the investment will be the ability to provide even more excellent care so their experience is as good as the experience they could get at any place in the country.