A Longview woman who was sentenced to five years of probation stemming from a fatal crash in 2015 faces the possibility of going to state jail on the conviction, according to Gregg County court documents.
Ellen Virginia Hicks, 35, might have her probation revoked because she was arrested Tuesday by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies for violation of probation for drinking alcohol, documents show.
She was sentenced to five years of probation and 240 hours of community service Oct. 25 for criminally negligent homicide, instead of facing two years in a state jail.
The application to revoke her probation, dated Monday, cites a term of probation ordering Hicks to remain "out of any bar, tavern, lounge or similar place" that sells alcohol. It also orders her not to consume or possess alcoholic beverages, unlawful controlled substances, narcotics, dangerous drugs, marijuana, mood/mind altering drugs or inhalants. She also was banned from consuming or possession prescriptions without first obtaining a current prescription from a licensed physician.
The application states Hicks violated the condition about July 27.
Judge Scott Novy of the 188th District Court issued an order, also dated Monday, requiring Hicks to attend a hearing within 10 days after her arrest to enable her or her attorney to make a case for not revoking probation.
Her probation stems from an incident Nov. 30, 2015, in which Hicks was driving her car above the speed limit around 7:50 a.m. north on Tryon Road near Janet Kay Drive, north of Longview, when she became distracted by a dog in her car, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Her car crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck a car nearly head-on driven by Amy Quails, 42, of Avinger. Quails was taken to then-Good Shepherd Medical Center, where she later died.
Hicks and her 5-year-old passenger also were taken to the hospital after the crash.
She was indicted by a grand jury March 10, 2017, on a charge of criminally negligent homicide.
She also was arrested Dec. 21 by Longview police on a warrant from Cass County on a charge of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 in value, Gregg County Jail records show.
Hicks remained in Gregg County Jail on Thursday on a $15,000 bond for the probation violation.