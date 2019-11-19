David Alexander Nelson, the Longview man accused of making terroristic threats to two local school districts, is scheduled for an open plea hearing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 188th District Court in Longview, a court employee said.
Nelson, 20, on Friday waived his right for a jury trial that was scheduled to start Monday before 188th District Court Judge Scott Novy.
He faces from two to 10 years in state prison if convicted in the October 2018 threats against Kilgore and Longview high schools via the messaging app Snapchat.
He has been in Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 bond since his arrest Oct. 28, 2018. He is accused of threats made against Kilgore High School on Oct. 24, 2018, and against Longview High School the next day.