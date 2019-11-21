Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will host a veterans town hall 5 p.m. today at the Vet Center, 1255 Shreveport Barksdale Highway in Shreveport to provide information about veterans benefits and other services and also to offer flu shots to enrolled veterans.
The town hall will be open to veterans and their family members, lawmakers, veterans service officers and community partners.
Overton Brooks representatives in attendance will include staff working in health care enrollment and eligibility, benefits and claims assistance, patient advocacy services and community care.