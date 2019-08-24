Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Kolin Matthew McSwain, 32, of Longview met two unspecified surety bonds Saturday on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon on alcohol premises and public intoxication.

McSwain was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:25 a.m. Saturday.

■ Dane Garrett Stevens, 35, of Longview was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Stevens was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:52 a.m. Friday.

■ Rondrick Marcellus Grant, 44, of Kilgore awaited bond to be set Saturday on a grand jury indictment charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Grant was booked into jail at 4:08 a.m. Saturday.

■ Brandi Carllisle Gugliuzza, 28, of Louisiana was released Saturday on $3,500 in bonds on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Gugliuzza was arrested by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and booked into jail at 12:47 a.m. Saturday.

■ Roy Mack Biggs, 42, of Longview was held Saturday on $13,500 in bonds on multiple charges. Biggs was arrested by Longview police and booked in at 10:45 a.m. Friday.

He is charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and evading arrest or detention.

■ Marester Nanzique Rush, 31, of Shreveport was held Saturday on $18,500 in bond on three drug possession charges.

Rush was arrested by a DPS trooper and booked into jail at 12:46 a.m. Saturday.

■ Desirre Dennett Smith, 36, of Kilgore, met two unspecified surety bonds Saturday on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and failing to identify as a fugitive by intentionally giving false information.

Smith was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at 1:13 a.m. Saturday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.