Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Kolin Matthew McSwain, 32, of Longview met two unspecified surety bonds Saturday on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon on alcohol premises and public intoxication.
McSwain was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:25 a.m. Saturday.
■ Dane Garrett Stevens, 35, of Longview was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Stevens was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:52 a.m. Friday.
■ Rondrick Marcellus Grant, 44, of Kilgore awaited bond to be set Saturday on a grand jury indictment charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Grant was booked into jail at 4:08 a.m. Saturday.
■ Brandi Carllisle Gugliuzza, 28, of Louisiana was released Saturday on $3,500 in bonds on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Gugliuzza was arrested by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and booked into jail at 12:47 a.m. Saturday.
■ Roy Mack Biggs, 42, of Longview was held Saturday on $13,500 in bonds on multiple charges. Biggs was arrested by Longview police and booked in at 10:45 a.m. Friday.
He is charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and evading arrest or detention.
■ Marester Nanzique Rush, 31, of Shreveport was held Saturday on $18,500 in bond on three drug possession charges.
Rush was arrested by a DPS trooper and booked into jail at 12:46 a.m. Saturday.
■ Desirre Dennett Smith, 36, of Kilgore, met two unspecified surety bonds Saturday on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and failing to identify as a fugitive by intentionally giving false information.
Smith was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at 1:13 a.m. Saturday.