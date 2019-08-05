Sparks flew Monday as Gregg County commissioners set two public hearings for the coming fiscal year’s tax rate.
Those will be Aug. 15 and 19 in the commissioners courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse.
At issue was the 25.25-cent tax rate, which is equal to this year’s rate but will draw $1.16 million more than it did this year because of rising property values and new properties joining the tax roll.
That’s a 5.3% increase in revenue, and after a new law kicks in next year, increases that large will require voter approval.
“There’s no reason to hoard taxpayers’ money,” Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo said, though he inaccurately cited the county’s $64 million in reserves. “There’s no plan to spend this money; the county has no indebtedness.”
That $64 million Primo cited is nearly all tied to specific uses.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said $33 million is the budget’s fund balance, the source for daily operations spending. And $19 million is a restricted reserve the court previously dedicated to infrastructure projects — a recent example being the extension of George Richey Road.
Paying upfront for such projects is a big factor in the county’s debt-free status.
Another $8 million to $10 million are held for a specific project: the county’s portion of the Texas 42 widening project. And $5 million or $6 million are expected to go to work planned on Texas 31 at Interstate 20, Stoudt said.
“Do the math,” the judge said. “And see if we’re ‘fat cats’ up here. That’s just not true, and the spewing of the venom that Commissioner Primo does up here to the community is just wrong.”
Primo finally said he has a “difference of philosophy” with the other commissioners.
He said large capital projects such as highway improvements should be proposed by the court and then funded with a tax increase tied to the project.
Stoudt also obtained the court’s permission to let three audience members speak.
Resident Pete Saccoccio cited coming legislation, which will require voter approval if local tax revenues increase by 3.5%.
“My concern is if you get an opportunity to do something about it, (you want to) do it now,” he said. “Let’s get more money (now), because we know we’re going to be cut (next year).”
Resident William Brennan and former Longview City Councilman Tommy Finklea backed Stoudt, both noting the county’s debt-free status.
“This county has $64 million in the bank, zero debt and it has the fourth-lowest tax rate (among counties) in the state,” Finklea said to Primo. “And you find a way, you always find a way, to politicize that.”
The court voted 4-1, with Primo dissenting, to let the rest of the public weigh in during the upcoming hearings.
Commissioners on Monday also heard a pitch for new voting machines that Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy wants to have in place for the November constitutional amendment election.
The Hart Interactive system Nealy requested costs roughly $1.19 million. It is one of two electronic voting systems certified by the state, and its chief feature is a return to paper ballots that voters can inspect before inserting them into the tallying component.
An attempt by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, to require such a paper trail in balloting during the recent legislative session was not successful. But the consensus of elections administrators is that Texas eventually will make the move to electronic voting machines that have a paper ballot component.
“We’ve been putting money aside for a few years (for this),” Nealy said.
Nealy, along with Hart Interactive Sales Director Felice Liston, said they plan to set up one of the requested machines in the commissioners courtroom for a public demonstration. Nealy said she needs to have the machines purchased and delivered by Sept. 20 to be ready for the November election.