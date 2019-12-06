The Kilgore College Rangerettes will present their ninth annual Christmas show at 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
The Broadway-style show, “A December to Remember,” will feature the Rangerettes and guest performances by local dance groups, including the Kilgore Hi-Steppers and Co-Ed Dancers, In-Step Dance Company, The Dance Studio and the Whitehouse First Ladies.
All seating is reserved. Tickets cost $15 and are available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through today at the box office on the first floor of the Rangerette Gymnasium on Nolen Street on the Kilgore campus.
Remaining tickets will be sold at Dodson Auditorium 45 minutes before each show.
For information or to reserve tickets, call the Rangerette Box Office at (903) 983-8179.