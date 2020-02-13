The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College will host the 11th annual East Texas Energy Symposium from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 5 in the Devall Student Center ballroom, 1116 Broadway Blvd., on the Kilgore College campus.
Keynote speaker Neil Frank, the former director of the U.S. Hurricane Center and chief meteorologist for television station KHOU in Houston, will speak on “Climate Change: Carbon Dioxide Distortions.”
Other speakers include Sendhendu Kashikar, CEO of Reveal Energy Services; Tim Greene, business development manager for Deep Imaging Technologies; and Mahdi Haddad, postdoctoral fellow for the Bureau of Economic Geology.
The cost is $50 and includes lunch. Registrants may tour the oil museum from 9 to 10 a.m. or after the symposium.
For information, contact oil museum director Olivia Moore at (903) 983-8295 or omoore@kilgore.edu .