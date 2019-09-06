The state environmental agency has declared today an Ozone Action Day and is asking residents of the Tyler/Longview/Marshall corridor to limit the use of engines during the hotter parts of the day.
Conditions are expected to be ideal today for formation of ground-level ozone, or smog, with a 99-degree high predicted along with light winds. Ozone is created by the interaction of heat and still air with volatile organic compounds, such as are produced by combustion engines.
Residents are encouraged to limit driving during the hot afternoon hours. Use of landscaping equipment and washing machines also are among activities residents are asked to limit to morning or evening.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality also recommends people share rides, walk or ride a bicycle, pack a lunch to work and avoid drive-through lanes.
This is the summer’s second Ozone Action Day for the area. The first one was Aug. 15.