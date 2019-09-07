The Longview area has been designated for its second Ozone Action Day in a row for today and the third this summer.
Sunny skies, a high predicted at 101 degrees and light winds will create ideal conditions for the formation of ground-level ozone, or smog. High levels of exposure to ozone can cause respiratory problems, with children, pregnant women and the elderly most at risk.
Residents are encouraged on Ozone Action Days to refrain from running vehicle or landscaping equipment motors during the hottest part of the day and to do laundry in the morning or evening to limit exposure to ozone.
Friday was the Longview/Tyler area’s second Ozone Action Day this summer, with the first occurring Aug. 15.