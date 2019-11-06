Smith County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 27-year-old Longview man Oct. 30 on a warrant charging him with having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.
Andrew Scott Crawley was being held Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 bond on a Smith County warrant for indecency with a child sexual contact, jail records show.
The warrant said Crawley on or about March 29 made the girl touch him inappropriately. It said the girl's mother called a sheriff's deputy March 30 to report Crawley sent a text message to the girl "attempting to entice her to do inappropriate actions in exchange for unlimited snacks and the opportunity to spend the night at his house more often."
During an interview April 4 at the Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County, the girl told authorities that on March 29, Crawley drove her to his home so she could spend the night with him and her sister.
Just before midnight, Crawley drove the girl to a mega store in Tyler because she told him she wanted to buy chips, the warrant said. She said Crawley sent her a text message asking her to touch him, and he repeated the request after she asked him to buy gasoline for a man who sought gas money.
Sheriff's deputies arrested Crawley at 2:17 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Smith County Courthouse, according to Gregg County Jail records.
Smith County Sheriff's deputies previously arrested Crawley on April 8 at his home at the time in Tyler on a warrant for indecency with child, jail records show. He was released on a $100,000 bond two days later.