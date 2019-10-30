The flu season is upon East Texas, and some health officials said they began treating cases in September.
They said flu vaccines are the most effective method to prevent getting the flu, which brings cold-like symptoms that arrive rapidly. The flu season generally concludes by March but can last as long as May, the experts said.
“The flu is already out there,” said Steve Burrisk, pharmacist at Drug Emporium. “We are filling prescriptions for the flu each day. I think the word is going around.”
His counterpart at Spring Hill Pharmacy, Eddie Goode, concurred.
“We are seeing a huge influx of people getting their flu shots this year,” Goode said. He said it is “definitely” higher than a year ago. “I don’t know why. I just hope more people are becoming aware of the need for immunization.”
Burrisk, Goode and David Hayes, CEO of Special Health Resources of Texas, said flu cases began arriving in September.
However, Ashley Sloan, immunization program manager of the Gregg County Health Department, had not reported any flu cases as of Tuesday, and Dr. Sarah Low, a primary care physician with Christus Trinity Clinic Family Medicine, said she had not treated anyone for the flu.
The region they work in and serve includes Longview and Tyler and extends south to Nacogdoches and Lufkin. Walgreens reported the region was among the top 10 designated market areas with flu activity on Oct. 19.
The Walgreens Flu Index is compiled using prescription data for antiviral medications used for treating the flu across Walgreens locations nationwide.
Three other regions in Texas made the top 10 list: Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Waco-Temple-Bryan and Houston.
Meanwhile, the pharmacies, the health department, clinics and other entities are administering flu shots to protect everyone, including those who are vulnerable such as young children, pregnant women, people with diseases such as asthma and diabetes and others 65 and older.
The health department began providing flu shots Oct. 16 and will do so until it runs out of the vaccines, Sloan said.
Sloan said the department only provides flu shots for patients ages 6 months to 18 who are on Medicaid or lack insurance — and at no charge.
She said vaccine manufacturers adjust the vaccines to protect against different flu strains.
Christus Trinity Clinic staffers are administering about the same number of flu shots as a year ago, Low said.
A physician for six years, Low stressed the importance of getting flu shots, while acknowledging “a lot of people choose not to get vaccinated.”
“We want as many people to get vaccinated as soon as possible just to prevent the spread of the virus,” she said.
Libby Bryson, a spokeswoman for Longview Regional Medical Center, said in a statement, “Our vaccination rate is much higher than last year at this time, and it’s great to see. The best action people can take to protect themselves and others from influenza is getting an annual flu shot. Getting vaccinated strengthens immunity against the flu.
“No increase in flu cases has been seen at our facilities yet, but it’s early in the season,” Bryson said.
And hope exists for those who get stricken with the flu.
Goode at Spring Hill Pharmacy said pharmacies can administer testing for the flu and strep throat.
“Once you have a positive diagnosis, obviously there are prescriptions available to lessen the effects of the flu,” he said.
Burrisk at Drug Emporium said over-the-counter medications treat the symptoms while prescriptions shorten the duration of the flu.