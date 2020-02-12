Rainy weather that started about a week ago will take Thursday and Friday off and resume over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
“We have a couple of days to get this water to dry out,” meteorological technician Lisa May said Tuesday. She said a flash flood warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. today in an area stretching from Tyler east to Monroe, Louisiana, and from McCurtain County, Oklahoma, to south of Lufkin.
May said a boundary, a stalled weather front, has been dumping rain in the Longview area since this past week.
“We have not had any severe weather even though the potential is there,” May said.
A total of 0.46 inches of rain were recorded at a gauge at the East Texas Regional Airport south of Longview from midnight Monday to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Marty Mayeaux, senior forecaster for the weather service in Shreveport.
He said a total of 6.31 inches were recorded in Longview from Jan. 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, including 1.13 inches so far in February.
The normal for the year so far is 4.79 inches, and 4.31 inches were recorded as of Feb. 10 a year ago, he said.
But despite the wet weather, drought conditions persist throughout the state, including Northeast Texas, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map.
The latest map released Thursday showed all of Gregg, Rusk, Upshur and Marion counties to be in a moderate drought, while most of Camp, Cass and Harrison are in a moderate drought. About half of Panola and Morris counties are in a moderate drought, with the other half considered abnormally dry. Most of Smith County is still considered to be in a severe drought, according to the map.
Moderate or worse drought conditions decreased across Texas for the fourth straight week, falling 1 percentage point over the past week, the Texas Water Development Board reported Monday.
But as of Feb. 4, one-third of Texas remained under moderate or worse drought, and 12% was in severe or worse drought, the water board reported.
The latest rainfall might boost the hay crop next year with the ground being wet, said Dennis “Spike” Bowles, a Longview cattleman.
“It’s like watering the yard,” Bowles said, with the caveat that the condition will change if a drought recurs next year. He said water standing in pastures causes cattle to develop foot rot.
The weather service forecasts patchy fog between 8 and 10 a.m. today, showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely. The afternoon high will reach 54 degrees, with a northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west. The chance of precipitation is 90%.
With the flash flood warning remaining in effect until 6 p.m., May and Patrick Doyle, emergency management coordinator for Rusk County, are advising drivers to turn around if they approach a flooded road.
Tonight will be cloudy, with a low around 38 and a northwest wind around 5 mph, the weather service said.
Thursday and Friday are predicted to be sunny, with a high near 51 Thursday and low Thursday night around 30. Friday’s forecast calls for a high near 53 and low near 35.
Rain will return Saturday, with a 50% chance of showers, mainly after noon, according to the weather service. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Saturday night is expected to see a 50% chance of showers, cloudy skies and a low around 48.
Sunday can expect a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 67.
A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast for Sunday night, along with mostly cloudy skies and a low near 53.
A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 69, are forecast for Monday.