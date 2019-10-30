AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. sent 15 lineworkers from the Longview district Wednesday to Sacramento, California, to help Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in dealing with power failures associated with the state's ongoing high winds and wildfire emergency.
They are among 54 SWEPCO employees arriving from East and West Texas, Northwest Louisiana and Northwest and Southwest Arkansas, said SWEPCO spokeswoman Karen Wissing of Shreveport. She said the Longview district extends from Mineola east to Marshall and south to Carthage.
SWEPCO said PG&E power lines have been deenergized to prevent them from causing or contributing to wildfires amid ongoing heavy winds. It said fires have damaged other power lines.
SWEPCO lineworkers will inspect and assess the condition of PG&E facilities to help to determine which ones need repairs or are ready to reenergize.
"PG&E has a critical need for experienced line personnel to help them get a handle on the best and safest way to help address this emergency while their workers focus on outage recovery," Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president for distribution, said in a statement.
SWEPCO's sister companies AEP Ohio, Indiana Michigan Power and Public Service of Oklahoma also sent employees, bringing the AEP total count to 112.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported frustration and anger mounted across Northern California as PG&E, the state’s largest utility, undertook its third round of sweeping blackouts in a week, hoping to prevent its electrical equipment from toppling or coming into contact with branches and sparking fires.
More than 900,000 people were without power Wednesday, some of them since Saturday, by PG&E’s estimate.