A judge has moved the trial of a man accused of making terroristic threats against two local school districts through social media to September.
David Alexander Nelson, 20, of Longview faces from two to 10 years in prison if convicted in the October 2018 threats on Kilgore and Longview high schools via the messaging app, Snapchat.
Nelson's trial had been set to begin Monday before 188th District Judge Scott Novy. The court on Monday reset the trial to Sept. 16. It was the second time the trial has been reset.
Nelson has been in the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 bond since his arrest on Oct. 28, 2018. He is accused of threats made against Kilgore High School on Oct. 24, 2018, and against Longview High School the next day.
Kilgore police arrested Nelson on Oct. 26, 2018, and have said Nelson confessed that he had created the threatening posts as a prank.