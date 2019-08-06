Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 40-year-old White Oak woman Tuesday and charged her with assaulting a disabled woman, according to a report.
Wendy Lynn Carpenter was being held Tuesday in Gregg County Jail on a $2,500 bond on a charge of assault against an elderly or disabled individual, jail records show. She also awaited bond on a warrant from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Sheriff's deputies arrested Carpenter after responding at 11:41 p.m. Monday to the 4900 block of East George Richey Road to a call about an assault.
The 58-year-old victim told deputies Carpenter pushed her, dragged her by the hair into the bathroom and hit her in the mouth, causing her pain.
The deputy observed the woman's lip was swollen on the left side, saw redness on her forearms and felt three bumps forming on her head, the report said.