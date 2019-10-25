Owen Ray, a freshman at Sabine High School and member of its National FFA Organization, said he has dabbled in photography for a year.
He recalled using his phone to snap a photo of a four-wheeler at 11:30 p.m. outside his friend’s house in Gladewater. Headlights from a truck shone on the water.
Owen said taking the photo was not a challenge.
“It was originally in color, but I turned it to black and white,” he said Thursday afternoon during the home economics competition of the annual Harvest Festival and Livestock Show at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview. “It brings out the lights in the top of the truck.”
Owen apparently impressed the judges in the photography division. He earned the overall award of grand champion, covering both juniors (ages 8 to 13) and seniors (14 to 19).
He was among an estimated 286 youths who entered the home economics competition, said Marie Kerr, superintendent of the event. They represented FFA and 4-H clubs and culinary students from Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Upshur and Smith counties.
The home economics competition consisted of divisions of photography, food creations, a salsa contest, fine arts, handcrafts, a pumpkin contest and a poster division (for Clover Kids in kindergarten through second grade).
The entrants were about evenly split between boys and girls, said Mandy Patrick, Gregg County AgriLife Extension Service agent and assistant superintendent for the contest.
Some of the youths, such as Brenna East, have entered for several years, while others were newcomers, including Landry Hardee.
Brenna, 17, who is home-schooled and a part of Upshur County 4-H, said she began entering about five years ago and won in the food creations, photography and handcraft divisions.
She said the challenge is “coming up with the vision of what you are making.”
“She is passionate about photography (and) creative with her baking,” said Julie York, Upshur County AgriLife Extension agent. She said Brenna likes to work with her mother, Lisa East, to create new recipes.
The creative food category required contestants to add maple as an ingredient in dessert entries and is the only category that advances to the auction Saturday night, Kerr said.
First-time contender Landry Hardee, a freshman with the Sabine High School FFA, said she incorporated maple to create a Glazed Apple Maple Blondie. She won a red ribbon.
“It did not take very long (to make),” Landry said.