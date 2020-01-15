Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall has a new prayer garden as of Tuesday.
Patsy and Gene Ponder donated the K.E. “Kenny” Ponder Memorial Prayer Garden in memory of their son who died June 17, 2017.
“I miss him every day,” his mother said. “The thing I will always remember most about Kenny was his smile.”
Hospital Administrator Brett Kinman said the garden replaced a concrete slab that had nothing on it but an electrical box. He said it now offers a quiet and reflective place for hospital patients, their families and friends, along with staff members and the community.
The Ponder family helped to design the garden, which includes a water feature, arbors, benches, concrete pathways and footsteps, representing the poem “Footprints in the Sand.”
Open to the public, the garden is at 811 S. Washington Ave., Marshall.