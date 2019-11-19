A 42-year-old Marshall man who was driving on the wrong side of Texas 43 died Tuesday morning after his car hit a tractor trailer, Sgt. Jean Dark of the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.
A preliminary investigation said troopers responding at 5:46 a.m. determined Kelvin Dewayne Perkins was driving south in the northbound lane of the highway 5.3 miles south of Marshall when a tractor-tractor driven by Gopinder Singh Mangat, 36, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was headed north in the inside lane.
The vehicles collided and left the road. Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene by Harrison County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Mike Smith and taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall, Dark said. Mangat was treated and released at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall.