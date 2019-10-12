MARSHALL — It was all ants on deck Saturday in Marshall for the 37th annual FireAnt Festival.
Picture-perfect weather helped draw a bigger crowd to the all-day affair than was seen a year ago.
“We couldn’t ask for better timing, it’s beautiful and people are able to come out and enjoy it any time of the day,” said Stacia Runnells, director of the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, which throws the annual festival.
It didn’t hurt that events were planned for all ages throughout the event, which continued into the evening around the square in front of the Harrison County Historic Courthouse.
The festival aims to make something fun out of the troublesome South American native pests, which have infested the region since the 1950s.
Daytime fun included a parade, competitions for dancing and gurning, a cupcake battle and other events. Young ant festival fans enjoyed the children’s play area including a free petting zoo, face painting and bounce houses. There also was a soapbox derby, bike race, a FireAnt 5K and other races.
It was all topped off by bands and other musicians playing throughout the day, and a street dance on the square that stretched late into the evening.
A regional feature of the festival was the crowning of this year’s FireAnt King and Queen.
This year’s royalty were London Gribble from Hallsville High School and Davion Williams from Marshall High School. The students were chosen from a group of FireAnt princes and princesses from area schools that took part.
This year’s colony of princesses and princes were Mary Grace Roos and Tyler Choi from Elysian Fields High School, London Gribble and Justice Nelson from Hallsville High School, Sarah Horan and Lawson Green from Harleton High School, Darbi Hill and Davion Williams from Marshall High School, and Anna Jackson and Christian Stephens from Waskom High School.
The FireAnt King and Queen are chosen by an outside panel that looks at the students’ grades, extracurricular activities, character and service projects.