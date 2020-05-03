The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has received a $30,000 grant for communication upgrades.
The commissioners court accepted the gift this past week from the Texas Eastern 911 Network, which is an emergency communications district providing addressing services for Harrison and Rusk counties.
Deputy Dwight Mays said the money comes from a 50-cent fee found on phone bills for residents in Harrison and Rusk counties.
“That money is what they use to purchase any of the 911 equipment (and for) all the work it takes to manage that system,” he said.
“Texas Eastern 911 Network is honored to provide the advanced technology to four public service answering points in Rusk and Harrison counties,” according to the network’s website, noting the public service answering points are at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Police Department, Marshall Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
The Rusk County Commissioners Court is set to accept a similar donation this week.