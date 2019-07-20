A Jefferson man who deputies say escaped custody while they tried to arrest him has been indicted by a Harrison County grand jury on a charge of escaping while arrested, a third-degree felony.
According to the indictment, Jimmie Donald Hill, 25, of Jefferson escaped from a Harrison County sheriff’s deputy on May 27, while under arrest on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
After a search, Hill was found inside a home in the 200 block of Woodlawn Oaks, hiding in the rear bathroom.
The arrest report says Hill refused repeated to exit the bathroom and surrender.
As deputies attempted to place Hill into custody, the report says, he resisted arrest and began pulling away, kicking one deputy in the scrotum and stomach, causing him pain, and then kicked another deputy in the thigh.