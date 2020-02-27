The jury trial of a former Harrison County deputy has been set for April 20 in Corsicana.

Roger Valentine is accused of following a female inmate into a gas station restroom in Navarro County and sexually assaulting her while he was transporting her from a state jail facility in Gatesville to the Harrison County Jail on March 22 last year.

He later resigned as a deputy. He's out of jail on a $200,000 bond.

A Navarro County judge has scheduled Valentine for a trial announcement on March 18 — about a month before a jury could be selected in the case.

Valentine also faces a $2 million civil lawsuit filed by the alleged victim in federal court. Jury selection is tentatively scheduled Aug. 10 in that case.

Jimmy Daniell Isaac covers the city of Longview and Gregg County. Follow him on Twitter: @jimmyisaaclives.  