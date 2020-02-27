The jury trial of a former Harrison County deputy has been set for April 20 in Corsicana.
Roger Valentine is accused of following a female inmate into a gas station restroom in Navarro County and sexually assaulting her while he was transporting her from a state jail facility in Gatesville to the Harrison County Jail on March 22 last year.
He later resigned as a deputy. He's out of jail on a $200,000 bond.
A Navarro County judge has scheduled Valentine for a trial announcement on March 18 — about a month before a jury could be selected in the case.
Valentine also faces a $2 million civil lawsuit filed by the alleged victim in federal court. Jury selection is tentatively scheduled Aug. 10 in that case.