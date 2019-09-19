Drivers who normally travel U.S. 59 between U.S. 80 and Texas 43 North will need to find an alternative route Sunday. Union Pacific Railroad will close the highway to through traffic to make repairs to the railroad crossing.
Traffic will be detoured through U.S. 80 and Loop 390. Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn drivers of the scheduled road closure. The construction schedule and road closure can change if inclement weather or other problems arise.
For information, call the Texas Department of Transportation’s Marshall maintenance section at (903) 935-2809.