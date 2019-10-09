The sixth annual Jefferson Burn Rally-Continuing the ride for burn survivors is planned for this weekend at Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club on West Austin Street in Jefferson.
Benefiting the Percy R. Johnson Burn Foundation and Camp I’m Still Me, the rally includes bike games, a bike show, poker run, live bands, a live auction and a drawing for a 2018 Harley Davidson Street Glide Motorcycle.
Tickets are $20.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. Friday, with music at Auntie Skinner’s ending at 1 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday registration begins at 8 a.m., with the first bike out for poker run at 9 a.m. Festivities continue with music ending at 1 a.m. Sunday.
A church service will conclude the rally at 10 a.m. Sunday under a tent.
For information, go to tinyurl.com/burnrally2019 .