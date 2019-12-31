First Day Hike
Buy Now

Hikers walk a trail around the lake Friday, January 1, 2016, at Daingerfield State Park during the annual Texas Parks and Wildlife First Day Hike. Several local state parks have First Day hikes planned for Wednesday on New Year’s Day. (Les Hassell/News-Journal File Photo)

 Les Hassell/News-Journal File Photo

Local state parks will ring in the new year on the trails. Several have First Day hikes planned for New Year’s Day, while one has a New Year’s Eve hike planned.

Caddo Lake State Park will say goodbye to 2019 with a New Year’s Eve hike that will begin at 10:30 tonight and finish about midnight.

Park Superintendent Brandon Lopes-Baca suggested hikers bring weather-appropriate jackets and water, maybe a thermos of coffee for the approximately 1.5-mile hike. Closed-toe shoes are a must.

First Day hikes are planned at:

Atlanta State Park: 1 p.m. Wednesday

Caddo Lake State Park: 1 p.m. Wednesday

Daingerfield State Park: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Martin Creek State Park: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. Wednesday, Fourth Annual Tails to Trails, hike by yourself or with your pets

Tyler State Park: 9 a.m. for birding along the 2-mile trail on the shores of the park’s spring-fed lake; 2 p.m. along the challenging 3-mile Trail B from Blackjack Camping Loop

Park entrance fees apply for all hikes.