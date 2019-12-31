Local state parks will ring in the new year on the trails. Several have First Day hikes planned for New Year’s Day, while one has a New Year’s Eve hike planned.
Caddo Lake State Park will say goodbye to 2019 with a New Year’s Eve hike that will begin at 10:30 tonight and finish about midnight.
Park Superintendent Brandon Lopes-Baca suggested hikers bring weather-appropriate jackets and water, maybe a thermos of coffee for the approximately 1.5-mile hike. Closed-toe shoes are a must.
First Day hikes are planned at:
■ Atlanta State Park: 1 p.m. Wednesday
■ Caddo Lake State Park: 1 p.m. Wednesday
■ Daingerfield State Park: 10 a.m. Wednesday
■ Martin Creek State Park: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. Wednesday, Fourth Annual Tails to Trails, hike by yourself or with your pets
Tyler State Park: 9 a.m. for birding along the 2-mile trail on the shores of the park’s spring-fed lake; 2 p.m. along the challenging 3-mile Trail B from Blackjack Camping Loop
Park entrance fees apply for all hikes.