The Marion County Commissioners Court voted this past week to delay appointment of an interim sheriff who would serve the unexpired term of David McKnight, who gave notice of his retirement effective today.
“Regardless of whether we appoint someone or not, Sheriff McKnight is the acting sheriff of Marion County until his replacement is chosen by the four commissioners,” said County Judge Leward LaFleur.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Joe McKnight, the sheriff’s brother, said commissioners need more time to make a decision.
“(It’s) too hard a position to fill and too important” to rush to a decision, Joe McKnight said.
LaFleur said commissioners will revisit the issue during their next regular scheduled meeting June 8.