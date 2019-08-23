One person was killed and another injured in a fiery two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon east of Jefferson.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded about 1:40 p.m. to a wreck on Texas 43, just south of Lewis Chapel Road, about 12 miles from Jefferson, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary investigation showed a driver of a pickup was driving north on Texas 43 and hit the back of a northbound car. The impact caused the car, driven by Clarence Whitaker, 61, of Jefferson, to go into a side skid and travel off the road to the left, where it rolled several times, she said.
The pickup then ran off the road to the right and continued until it hit a tree and burst into flames, Dark said. The driver of the pickup was pronounced at the scene by Marion County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Lex Jones and taken to Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson. Troopers were working Friday to identify the driver and make notification to next of kin, Dark said.
Whitaker was taken in serious condition to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall. The crash remains under investigation.