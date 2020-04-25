Northeast Texas took another hard hit from severe weather Friday night that brought damage from large hail, downed trees and left thousands without electricity.
AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. said the hardest-hit area was around Linden, where nearly 1,200 of its customers remained without power at 3 p.m. Saturday. Across Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the utility said, nearly 5,900 were still without electricity.
Friday night, Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe told Shreveport television station KSLA that trees and power lines were down in his county, including trees on buildings. Also, he said wrecks were being reported in the Linden area as drivers hit downed trees across streets and highways.
Also hard-hit was Haughton, Louisiana, in Bossier Parish, SWEPCO said.
The utility said its crews were working to restore power while practicing physical distancing and other measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. It offered these estimates for restoration of power in Northeast Texas:
Mt. Pleasant: 8 p.m. Saturday
Omaha: 8 p.m. Saturday
Linden: 11:59 p.m. Saturday
To customers in Louisiana, it offered these estimates:
Shreveport: 10 p.m. Saturday
Bossier City: 10 p.m. Saturday
Haughton: 6 p.m. Sunday
Plain Dealing: 6 p.m. Saturday
Vivian: 10 p.m. Saturday