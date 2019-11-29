The Carthage Book Club will present its annual Christmas Home Tour from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8.
The tour showcases the Panola County homes of Jay and Natalie Mayfield, 158 Stonegate Drive, Carthage; Brett and Christie Chandler, 157 County Road 491; The Rev. Monty and Lynn Pierce, 909 University Drive; and John and Terri Worley, 1783 County Road 155.
Tickets cost $10 a person and can be bought from any member of the book club or on the day of the event at the door of any of the tour houses or at the Tour of Homes headquarters at Winkler Place, 513 N. Adams St. in Carthage.
Proceeds will benefit the book club’s civic projects.
From Staff Reports