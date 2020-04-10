Roadwork construction around the Carthage loop is nearing completion, according to Marcus Sandifer with the Texas Department of Transportation.
Work has been slowed some by weather, Sandifer said, but TxDOT hopes to have the overpass project at Texas 149 and Texas 315 finished in May.
And the concrete replacement on the on- and-off ramps of Texas 149 and U.S. 59 South are scheduled to be finished in June, Sandifer said.
The overpass project at Texas 149 and Texas 315 began in 2016. The total cost of the bridge is $20.9 million, and East Texas Bridge of Longview is building it.
Sandifer said in June that the purpose of the overpass is to help traffic move smoother through what used to just be a regular intersection.