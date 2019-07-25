Panola College, Lamar University sign partnership agreement

Panola College in Carthage and Lamar University in Beaumont have formalized a partnership to help students interested in pursuing bachelor’s degrees.
Signing an agreement on the Lamar University campus July 18 were Panola College President Gregory Powell and Vice President of Instruction Billy “Bubba” Adams and Lamar University President Kenneth Evans and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs James Marquart.
The articulation agreement creates 2+2 programs that will allow Panola students who have received a two-year associate degree to easily transfer to Lamar to seek a four-year bachelor degree.
Beginning this fall, Lamar will offer Panola students with associate degrees full access to online bachelor degree programs specific to their associate degrees in business, communication, criminal justice and industrial technology.
The agreement is the first of a dozen such partnerships Lamar will be formalizing with Texas community colleges in the coming months to increase access to four-year degrees through 2+2 online programs.