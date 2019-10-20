A tornado apparently landed Sunday evening in portions of Panola County and snapped trees and power lines, but its force will not be known until today, National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Stevens said.
As many as 1,794 customers of AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. in Carthage, Gladewater, Henderson, Marshall and Longview also lost power Sunday evening, SWEPCO spokeswoman Karen Wissing said. However, she explained the power losses were all weather-related and she did not know how many could be linked to a tornado that Stevens said touched down between 8 and 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Panola County.
Within Carthage, 563 customers lost power, Wissing said.
Reports of the tornado came in for Carthage, DeBerry, Bethany and Beckville in Panola County, said Stevens, who is based in Shreveport.
"All I can tell you right now is we have a lot of storm damage," Stevens said. He said the weather service will send a crew to Panola County this morning "and find out what happened."
The sighting came less than an hour after the weather service in Shreveport had issued a tornado watch for the region, which remains in effect until 2 a.m. Monday.
Northeast Texas counties in the watch are Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
In Louisiana, the watch includes Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto and Webster parishes.
According to the weather service, a watch is issued when conditions are favorable for development of tornadoes in and near the watch area.
Be prepared
When in a watch, here's how to prepare and stay safe:
Before
- Watch out for dark, rotating clouds
- If you see one, take shelter immediately
- Listen for a tornado siren
- If you hear it, seek shelter immediately
- Turn on your TV/radio
- You’ll get the latest weather updates and emergency instructions
- Avoid unnecessary car trips
- You don’t want to be caught outside if a tornado comes
- Bring in outdoor furniture and other items that could blow away. These may become a safety hazard.
During
- Take shelter immediately
- Flying debris from high winds causes most injuries
- Keep windows closed and stay away from them
- Glass from broken windows can injure you
- If you’re in a building, go to the basement or lowest floor. That’s the safest location
- If you’re in a mobile home, go to the nearest building or storm shelter. Even if tied down, your home can’t protect you.
- If you’re driving, fasten your seatbelt and go to the nearest building for cover.
- If your car gets hit by debris, stop, cover your head, and stay below the windows. You’re safer inside the car than outside.
- If you’re outside, lie down in a low, flat area and cover your head with your hands. You’re safer lying down than standing up.
After
- Avoid entering damaged buildings
- Broken glass and exposed nails can injure you
- Keep away from downed power lines and objects touching them. You can be electrocuted.
- Wear sturdy shoes, long sleeves, and gloves when walking through debris. Stepping on nails and glass can injure you.