The National Weather Service determined Monday that an EF0 tornado touched down Sunday night in Panola County, making two such twisters to hit East Texas that night.
An EF0 tornado also touched down Sunday north of Wills Point in Van Zandt County, the weather service confirmed.
Though no injuries or causalities were reported in the Panola or Van Zandt counties' tornadoes, storms in Arkansas and Oklahoma on Sunday night killed at least four people, the AP reported. In light of the storm damage in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Monday covering 16 North and East Texas counties, including Panola, Cass, Rusk, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
In addition to making available state resources to local officials, the declaration waives certain regulations, allowing utility companies to bring in out-of-state resources to assist in restoring power.
"By issuing this declaration, Texas is providing local officials with the resources they need to quickly respond and recover from this storm," Abbott said in a statement. “The people of Texas can rest assured that the state will do everything it can to assist those affected by these horrific storms."
AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. late Monday night reported fewer than 25 customers in Panola County and fewer than 100 across East Texas remained without power after severe weather Sunday night.
As many as 1,794 SWEPCO customers in Carthage, Gladewater, Henderson, Marshall and Longview had lost power Sunday evening, SWEPCO spokeswoman Karen Wissing said.
A crew from the weather service spent Monday surveying the Panola County damage, which included a tree falling on a home and several uprooted trees.
The weather service reported the tornado, which hit southwest of Beckville in Panola County, began at 7:36 p.m. and ended at 7:38 p.m. The survey showed the twister had a path length of 0.8 miles and a path width of 150 yards.
It reached estimated peak winds of 85 mph, which categorized it as an EF0 tornado, according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF0 tornadoes produce winds of 65-85 mph and cause light damage, according to the scale.
The weather service said the tornado touched down along the south side of U.S. 79 just west of County Road 280 in western Panola County, where it broke some large branches out of trees and uprooted a few more. After that, the tornado traveled east-northeast along the north side of U.S. 79, where it uprooted and snapped a few trees and damaged a roof to a home.
It continued on to the east-northeast, where it broke more branches out of a few more trees, before lifting near County Road 1251 and County Road 124, the weather service said.
Sunday's tornado comes just more than one year after another EF0 tornado touched down southwest of Beckville. On Oct. 13, 2018, an EF0 tornado with peak winds of 85 mph traveled 1.31 miles along FM 1251, breaking large tree branches before crossing County Road 237.
“It uprooted a few trees and broke large branches there before moving to the east-northeast where it crossed CR 241,” the weather service said at the time.
The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed the Van Zandt County tornado produced an estimated wind speed of 80 mph. The weather service’s survey team located damages on County Road 3849.
Other counties included in the governor's disaster declaration Monday were: Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Rains, Rockwall and Tarrant.
— Staff writers Stella Wieser and Zak Wellerman contributed to this report.