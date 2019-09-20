Rusk County Judge Joel Hale Friday morning issued an order lifting the county's burn ban.
"The volunteer fire departments felt we had enough rain," Hale said.
Hale's decision came after the National Weather Service forecast on Wednesday Longview would receive 4 to 6 inches of rain from Tropical Storm Imelda through Friday.
Rusk County had imposed the ban for residents Aug. 20.
The Texas A&M Forest Service had not updated its map Friday morning to show the burn ban had been lifted in Rusk County. The map showed 170 of the 254 counties in Texas had burn bans in effect, including Gregg, Upshur, Harrison, Smith, Marion and Cass.