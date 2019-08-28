HENDERSON — A $14.1 million Henderson spending plan for fiscal year 2019-20 drew no residents’ comments on its second and final public hearing Tuesday and appears poised to sail to passage on Sept. 10.
The budget partially is fueled by a 55.17-cent property tax rate that’s expected to draw $3.28 million. The rate is an increase from this past year’s levy, which was 52.17 cents per $100 property valuation.
The rate will bring a $551.70 property tax bill on a $100,000 home with no exemptions claimed.
Sales tax revenue is projected to reach $3 million during the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
New City Manager Jay Abercrombie’s first budget is balanced, with both spending and revenues anticipated at $14,144,675.
It will undergo a final reading by the council Sept. 3 with passage of the budget and tax rate set one week later.
Highlights of the spending plan include a 2 % cost of living raise for city staff. Employee health insurance rose in the plan by more than $72,000, to $965,000.
The police department is set for a roughly $330,000 budget increase to $3.6 million. A small part of that is Abercrombie’s shift of the animal control officer to the police department from the shelter, which last month named its first full-time director.
The council is providing an additional $50,000 to the animal center in the coming year, with that budget set at $247,000.
Fire department spending is set at $1.8 million, about $100,000 less than was budgeted for this year.
The water and sewer budget, which is separate from daily operations such as police, fire and street work, is anticipated to come in about $110,000 lower in the coming year, at almost $5.8 million.
City debt in water and sewer accounts, from borrowing in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2018, amounts to $12.4 million with the obligation stretching to 2038.
Abercrombie said a 2018, street-and-drainage bond for $5 million lowered general fund spending for those areas in this year’s budget from $1.6 million to $295,000.
“That line item will go right back up,” he said.
The street bond sets out work in three phases, addressing 25 streets in each phase.
“The first part is underway right now,” he said.
Trash pickup will cost an estimated $2.3 million this coming fiscal year, but revenues from the city’s contract with residential and commercial trash hauler Waste Connections will result in a roughly $400,000 net gain to Henderson.
“We get proceeds from anything that goes across the scale (en route to the landfill),” Abercrombie said.
The administrative budget, basically City Hall and staff there, is set to increase from $666,400 budgeted this year to $687,000 in fiscal 2019-20.
A break-even budget is set for the Henderson Economic Development Corp., with $1.5 million in spending balanced by an equal amount in hotel/motel taxes feeding the corporation’s mission to promote local businesses and attract new industry.
Budget writing this year began with $300,000 expected as a fund balance once this fiscal year closes out.