From staff reports
The city of Henderson ranks 10th among Texas cities as being tax-friendly for retirees, according to a report from a New York financial technology company.
SmartAsset said its six annual study analyzed sales, property, income, fuel and Social Security tax data to rank locations based on retirees’ annual income of $50,000 a year.
Henderson, which has more than 13,000 residents, has a retirement tax friendless index of 75.20, while Center ranks No. 1 among Texas cities with an index of 80.22, the report said.
Henderson had the highest property tax rate at 1.25% of the top 10 cities, SmartAsset reported.
“This is an interesting report and directly dovetails into our position that Henderson has a high ‘livability’ rating,” John Clary, executive director of the Henderson Economic Development Corp., said in a statement.
He said the the livability factor came out clearly about 18 months ago when HEDCO went through two focus group sessions with two groups of residents.
The focus groups targeted a number of factors related to “doing business in and living in Henderson,” and the two consultants concluded that “Henderson feels like home,” Clary continued.
“As a result, we have made the phrase, ‘Henderson Feels Like Home’ an integral part of our community marketing, along with our other economic development statement that, ‘You Can Build Your Future in Henderson,’” Clary said.